Is Siga Technologies (SIGA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Siga Technologies Inc. is one of 1022 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIGA's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that SIGA has returned about 15.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Siga Technologies Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.8%.
For AnaptysBio, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Siga Technologies Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4% this year, meaning that SIGA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, AnaptysBio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 502-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved -6.6% year to date.
Siga Technologies Inc. and AnaptysBio, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.