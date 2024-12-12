Analog Devices ( ADI Quick Quote ADI - Free Report) shares have gained 8.3% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry’s decline of 3.3%. This outperformance results from its strong portfolio and strategic alliances, propelling it forward across its end markets, including communications, automotive, industrial and consumer. The endeavours of Analog Devices to incorporate artificial intelligence technology into their products to provide a better customer experience are advantageous. Increasing power design wins, business innovation and technology investments are other significant moves that positively affect the stock. Long-Term Agreements Aid ADI’s Prospects
Analog Devices Rises 8% YTD: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) shares have gained 8.3% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry’s decline of 3.3%. This outperformance results from its strong portfolio and strategic alliances, propelling it forward across its end markets, including communications, automotive, industrial and consumer.
The endeavours of Analog Devices to incorporate artificial intelligence technology into their products to provide a better customer experience are advantageous. Increasing power design wins, business innovation and technology investments are other significant moves that positively affect the stock.
Long-Term Agreements Aid ADI’s Prospects
The strategic alliance between ADI and the Tata Group of India to strengthen the latter's ecosystem for electronic manufacturing is a noteworthy accomplishment. Tejas Networks, Tata Electronics and Tata Motors inked a Memorandum of Understanding with ADI to utilize its products in Tata applications, primarily in network infrastructure and electric vehicles.
Flagship Pioneering and Analog Devices collaborated to enable a completely digital biological world. To advance the discovery of biological insights, new and improved measurements, diagnostics and innovative interventions, this partnership combines Flagship Pioneering's expertise in applied biology with ADI's engineering expertise in analog and digital semiconductors.
ADI’s latest collaboration with Honeywell (HON - Free Report) to digitize commercial spaces without replacing existing wiring, reducing costs and downtime is a notable development.
Analog Devices has also teamed up with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) to secure long-term wafer capacity via Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing. This partnership, while ensuring a stable chip supply and facilitating rapid scaling and increased output to meet customer needs can be beneficial for ADI.
Analog Devices and BMW Group’s announcement of early adoption of E²B, ADI's 10BASE-T1S Ethernet to the Edge bus technology within the automotive industry, is a notable development. BMW will utilize ADI’s E²B for ambient lighting system design in its vehicles.
Analog Devices Faces Persistent Headwinds
Despite having a diverse portfolio and strategic alliances, macroeconomic challenges still pose a risk. Geopolitical tensions and recessionary fears are major negatives.
One of the main concerns is the growing competition from companies in the industry like Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) , which is also working hard to incorporate generative AI capabilities into its products. Texas Instruments' prospects are being propelled by its robust portfolio, increasing investments in new growth avenues and infusion of cutting-edge technology.
Texas Instruments has introduced several products this year, such as the DLPC8445 display controller, a new, small solution for 4K UHD projectors. With frame rates up to 240 Hz and sub-millisecond latency, it makes ultra-small, high-performance projectors for gaming and AR glasses possible.
ADI Offers Dim Q1 Guidance
For first-quarter fiscal 2025, management expects net sales to be $2.35 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.1%.
The company anticipates non-GAAP operating margin to be 40% (+/- 100 bps).
Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.53 (+/-10 cents) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $1.58 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a year-over-year decline of 8.7%.
Zacks Rank and Valuation
ADI shares currently have a stretched valuation, as suggested by a Value Style Score of D.
Analog Devices stock is trading with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 10.36X compared with the industry’s 7.16X.
ADI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), implying investors should wait for a favorable entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.