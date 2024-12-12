Is it Wise to Retain UDR Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

UDR Inc. ( UDR Quick Quote UDR - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its diversified portfolio in the coastal and Sunbelt markets. Healthy demand for rental units in its markets amid favorable demographic trends and technological improvements are likely to aid the residential REIT. A healthy balance sheet provides financial flexibility for portfolio expansion. However, the elevated supply of residential rental units in some of its markets is a concern.
Shares of this REIT, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have risen 12.5% over the past six months, outperforming the
industry’s growth of 9.8%.
Analysts also seem positive about this stock, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 fund from operations (FFO) per share being revised marginally northward over the past month to $2.47.
UDR has a geographically diverse portfolio with a superior product mix of A/B quality properties, including 30% urban and 70% suburban communities in coastal and Sunbelt locations. This diversification limits volatility and concentration risks while aiding the company to generate steady operating cash flows.
In UDR’s markets, demographic growth continues to be encouraging in the young adult age cohort with a higher propensity to rent. This age cohort has witnessed a considerable part of net job growth, which has helped spur primary renter demand, poising the company well for growth. We expect UDR’s total revenues to increase by 2.5% in 2024.
UDR is leveraging technological initiatives and process enhancements to bring operational resiliency across its platform, aiding in enhanced customer experience. Such efforts are likely to give it a competitive edge over others and enable it to capture additional net operating income (NOI), driving long-term profitability. We estimate the same property NOI to increase 1.7% each for 2025 and 2026, respectively.
UDR continues to focus on disciplined capital distribution and maintaining a healthy balance sheet position. As of Sept. 30, 2024, UDR had $1.0 billion of liquidity. Also, 87.3% of its NOI is unencumbered, and investment-grade credit ratings of Baa1(Stable) and BBB+(Stable) from Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings, respectively, enable it to procure debt financing at an attractive cost.
UDR has increased its dividend five times in the last five years, and its five-year annualized dividend growth rate is 4.91%, which is encouraging. Given UDR’s solid financial position, its dividend seems sustainable and well-covered by cash flow from operations. Such efforts boost investors’ confidence in the stock.
What’s Hurting UDR?
The struggle to lure renters is likely to persist as the volume of new deliveries remains elevated in several markets where the company operates. The Sunbelt markets experienced increased absorption of higher absolute deliveries at the cost of more concessions and reduced pricing power.
Despite the Federal Reserve announcing rate cuts in recent times, the interest rate is still high and is a concern for UDR. The company has a substantial debt burden, and its total debt as of Sept. 30, 2024 was $5.9 billion. We estimate interest expenses to increase by 6.8% year over year in 2024.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the residential REIT sector are
Equity Lifestyle Properties ( ELS Quick Quote ELS - Free Report) and Veris Residential ( VRE Quick Quote VRE - Free Report) ) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Equity Lifestyle Properties’ 2024 FFO per share is pegged at $2.92, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.2%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Veris Residential’s 2024 FFO per share stands at 58 cents, indicating an increase of 9.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
Note:
Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
