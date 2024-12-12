Eagle Materials to Acquire Bullskin Stone & Lime for $152.5M

Eagle Materials Inc. ( EXP Quick Quote EXP - Free Report) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bullskin Stone & Lime, LLC for a purchase price of $152.5 million. The acquisition of this pure-play aggregates business located in Western Pennsylvania will expand EXP’s market reach in the Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania markets. The closure of this strategic transaction is expected in the next 60 days, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Per Michael Haack, Eagle Materials’ president and CEO, “The acquisition of Bullskin Stone & Lime further advances Eagle’s long-term growth strategy by adding a pure-play aggregates business that complements and extends our network of aggregates quarries and cement plants and terminals in the region.” Accretive Buyouts - Eagle Materials’ Growth Driver
Eagle Materials is continuously focusing on operational improvements to boost its assets and footprint. Its aim of maintaining a healthy balance sheet will allow it the flexibility to invest in growing its core businesses and finding inorganic growth opportunities. The company believes that acquisitions and internal investments are crafted to strengthen its current network, extend its healthy reserves position and continuously refresh its infrastructure to keep it updated.
During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, EXP acquired a small bolt-on aggregates business to help expand the market reach of its Battletown Materials aggregate business in Louisville, KY. Also, during the quarter, the company initiated the construction of the modernization and expansion project at its Laramie, WY cement plant. As mentioned above, Eagle Materials focuses on organic and inorganic ways of expanding its business across the country. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
EXP has stock gained 21.1% during the past six months, outperforming the Zacks
Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry’s 4% growth. The company’s performance is expected to benefit further from its organic and inorganic initiatives of expanding business along with maintaining shareholder value. Its focus on enhancing its operational excellence is a noteworthy aspect. EXP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Eagle Materials currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. ( STRL Quick Quote STRL - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average. Shares of STRL have increased 53.4% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 7.3% and 8.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. ( FIX Quick Quote FIX - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. FIX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average. The stock has gained 44.1% in the past six months. The consensus estimate for FIX’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 7.9% and 20.8%, respectively, from a year ago. MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ Quick Quote MTZ - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. MTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average. The stock has gained 20.8% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 8.6% and 45.5%, respectively, from a year ago.
Image: Bigstock
Eagle Materials to Acquire Bullskin Stone & Lime for $152.5M
Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bullskin Stone & Lime, LLC for a purchase price of $152.5 million.
The acquisition of this pure-play aggregates business located in Western Pennsylvania will expand EXP’s market reach in the Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania markets. The closure of this strategic transaction is expected in the next 60 days, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Per Michael Haack, Eagle Materials’ president and CEO, “The acquisition of Bullskin Stone & Lime further advances Eagle’s long-term growth strategy by adding a pure-play aggregates business that complements and extends our network of aggregates quarries and cement plants and terminals in the region.”
Accretive Buyouts - Eagle Materials’ Growth Driver
Eagle Materials is continuously focusing on operational improvements to boost its assets and footprint. Its aim of maintaining a healthy balance sheet will allow it the flexibility to invest in growing its core businesses and finding inorganic growth opportunities. The company believes that acquisitions and internal investments are crafted to strengthen its current network, extend its healthy reserves position and continuously refresh its infrastructure to keep it updated.
During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, EXP acquired a small bolt-on aggregates business to help expand the market reach of its Battletown Materials aggregate business in Louisville, KY. Also, during the quarter, the company initiated the construction of the modernization and expansion project at its Laramie, WY cement plant. As mentioned above, Eagle Materials focuses on organic and inorganic ways of expanding its business across the country.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
EXP has stock gained 21.1% during the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry’s 4% growth. The company’s performance is expected to benefit further from its organic and inorganic initiatives of expanding business along with maintaining shareholder value. Its focus on enhancing its operational excellence is a noteworthy aspect.
EXP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Eagle Materials currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average. Shares of STRL have increased 53.4% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 7.3% and 8.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. FIX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average. The stock has gained 44.1% in the past six months.
The consensus estimate for FIX’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 7.9% and 20.8%, respectively, from a year ago.
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. MTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average. The stock has gained 20.8% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 8.6% and 45.5%, respectively, from a year ago.