Workday Expands Innovation Partner Program: Will the Stock Gain?
Workday, Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) recently announced that DISA Global Solutions and GoodTime have obtained Workday Design Approved Integration status and have been incorporated into the Workday platform. The move accentuates Workday’s strong emphasis on creating an ecosystem of enterprises that provides best-in-class complementary offerings and delivers successful outcomes for the joint customers. By joining the program, partner solutions gain extensive visibility and exposure to WDAY’s vast customer base through Workday Market Place.
GoodTime, a leading provider of human-centric AI solutions for talent acquisition has been integrated with the Workday platform. This will allow large-scale talent acquisition teams from WDAY’s enterprise customers to easily leverage GoodTime and its complementary capabilities for their hiring processes.
GoodTime effectively automates up to 90% of the tasks in the interview process. From dynamic scheduling, intelligent interviewer selection and configurable automation to detailed hiring analytics, its AI-native platform offers all the features that efficiently optimize hiring workflows. GoodTime is already gaining solid market traction, as several Workday customers like Zendesk, Zalando, Priceline and GoodRx already using its AI platform.
DISA Global Solutions, a prominent provider of drug and alcohol testing, background screening, occupational health and transportational compliance services, has also joined the Workday platform. Through this integration, DISA has gained access to real-time data insights, which will allow it to conduct more thorough background checks. Leveraging WDAY's robust human-capital management solution, DISA aims to bolster efficiency, precision and reliability of its clients’ HR and compliance processes. DISA boasts a comprehensive customer base of 55,000 clients worldwide, and the recent collaboration with Workday will further strengthen its market position.
Will Expanded Partner Program Boost WDAY’s Share Price?
Through these third-party integrations, Workday is expanding its ecosystem and creating a broader range of tailored solutions for diverse enterprise requirements. The availability of innovative, integrated solutions within the Workday ecosystem boosts customer loyalty and retention. Moreover, by collaborating with established players like DISA and GoodTime, Workday gains access to their customer base which increases its overall market reach. These strengthen Workday’s position in the industry which augurs well for long-term growth.
WDAY Stock’s Price Movement
The stock has lost 1.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 46.6%.
WDAY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
