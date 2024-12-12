Will VIAV Stock Aid From the World's First 800GbE Transatlantic Trial?

Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced network solutions, has achieved a significant milestone in global connectivity by completing the world’s first trial of 800 Gigabit Ethernet (800GbE) service in collaboration with
Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced network solutions, has achieved a significant milestone in global connectivity by completing the world’s first trial of 800 Gigabit Ethernet (800GbE) service in collaboration with VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAV - Free Report) and Colt Technology Services. This pioneering test, bolstered by Nokia Corporation’s (NOK - Free Report) cutting-edge Photonic Service Interconnect-Modular (PSI-M) platform, connected London with Chicago over an impressive 8,500 km route encompassing subsea and terrestrial networks.
How VIAV’s Solutions Helped Achieve This Feat?
With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. The introduction of 800GbE marks a significant leap in service bandwidth, effectively doubling capacity to support a range of advanced applications, including AI-driven data center networking, content delivery networks and connections for financial trading hubs.
Central to the trial's success was Viavi’s comprehensive testing solutions that conducted extensive pre-deployment testing on Nokia’s state-of-the-art 800G optical modules and network equipment. Using its ONT-800 FLEX XPM test sets, VIAVI carried out several days of soak testing to validate the performance and reliability of the hardware before it was deployed in the live environment. This thorough testing process ensured that all components, including hardware, software and infrastructure, were integrated seamlessly, addressing potential issues at both ends of the optical link between Chicago and London and significantly reducing the risk of post-deployment troubleshooting.
Will This Achievement Drive VIAV’s Share Performance?
Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, helping to build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle fueled by the transition of Original Equipment Manufacturers and service providers to superfast 5G networks. Strength in wireless & fiber testing, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing markets is likely to augment its revenues in the long run.
As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve, this achievement underscores Viavi’s commitment to advancing network capabilities and providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the increasing demands of the global marketplace.
The collaboration is likely to propel VIAV stock on the basis of incremental revenue generation and inducement of similar deals from other carriers in the future.
VIAV’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of Viavi have gained 15.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 75.5%.
VIAV’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%.
