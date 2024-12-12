Boise Cascade Acquires 15th Door & Millwork Location in Florida

Boise Cascade Company ( BCC Quick Quote BCC - Free Report) has completed the purchase of the Parksite door shop in Lakeland, FL, thereby adding the 15th millwork location to its portfolio. BCC stock lost 2% during Tuesday’s trading hours, post the announcement of the news. Boise Cascade’s New Florida Location
The purchase agreement between Boise Cascade and Parksite involves only the Florida door shop location among the 22 locations. This strategic transaction will expand BCC’s millwork business in the Southern region, allowing it to expand its customer reach.
The newly acquired Florida door shop offers a vast portfolio of premium entry and decorative glass doors featuring Therma-Tru PrismaGuard premium finish options. The company will continue operations in the acquired area and has further plans to expand the offerings to include Simpson and interior flush and molded doors. The new Florida millwork will co-exist with BCC’s already existing millwork facility in Milton, FL. This conjunction will enable the company to offer Therma-Tru products throughout the entire state of Florida. BCC’s Focus on Enhancing the BMD Segment Bodes Well
Boise Cascade runs a vertically integrated business model between two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (or BMD). The BMD segment operates a nationwide network of 38 owned and leased distribution facilities across the United States, including 14 door and millwork facility locations. The primary growth strategy opted by the company for this segment includes expansion of products and services, increased market penetration through acquisition or through the opening or expansion of locations in under-served markets, and identification and execution of adjacent distribution platforms that can be scaled.
Regarding its expansion of products and services growth strategy, the company engaged in expanding the product line under the BMD segment through the incorporation of doors and millwork. Keeping this new product line expansion in mind, on Aug. 5, 2024, the BMD segment acquired assets of a door and millwork operation in Boise, ID, for a total value of $3.5 million. Furthermore, on Oct. 2, 2023, the company acquired Brockway-Smith Company (“BROSCO”), a wholesale distributor specializing in doors and millwork, for a total consideration of $166.2 million. During the first nine months of 2024, the BROSCO acquisition supported the sales volume growth of the BMD segment, as in an otherwise scenario the sales under the BMD segment would have decreased 2% year over year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this wood products manufacturer and wholesale distributor of building products have gained 11.7% during the past three months, outperforming the Zacks
Building Products - Wood industry’s 10.7% growth. The focus on expanding its EWP and doors and millwork product lines and investment in enhancing its distribution and manufacturing business and maintaining shareholder value are expected to drive growth in the upcoming period. BCC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Boise Cascade currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average. Shares of STRL have increased 53.4% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL's 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 7.3% and 8.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. FIX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average. The stock has gained 44.1% in the past six months. The consensus estimate for FIX's 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 7.9% and 20.8%, respectively, from a year ago. MasTec, Inc. presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. MTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average. The stock has gained 20.8% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ's 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 8.6% and 45.5%, respectively, from a year ago.
Image: Bigstock
