Dividend Investing: 5 Must-Have High-Yield S&P 500 Stocks for 2025

The U.S. markets in 2024 navigated a complex landscape marked by economic recovery, shifting monetary policies, and global uncertainties. Despite challenges, the year showcased resilience across key sectors and highlighted emerging trends that shaped market performance.
The equity markets exhibited moderate gains in 2024, buoyed by strong consumer spending and corporate earnings stabilization. The three major U.S. stock indices have shown impressive growth in 2024. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up 26.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 17.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 31.2%. How the U.S. Economy is Poised Heading Into 2025
As 2024 winds down, the U.S. economy stands at a critical crossroads. The dynamics of resilient consumer spending, shifting monetary policies, and persistent geopolitical challenges are poised to influence its trajectory in 2025.
Consumer spending, a cornerstone of the U.S. economy, has demonstrated remarkable endurance despite inflationary pressures. With unemployment at historically low levels and wage growth continuing to support disposable incomes, consumers have sustained economic momentum. However, with inflation still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, spending growth may face headwinds in the coming year. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy will remain a central focus. After a period of aggressive rate hikes to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve now faces the challenge of fostering growth while maintaining price stability. If inflation continues to ease, the Fed could shift to a neutral stance in 2025, potentially benefiting rate-sensitive sectors like housing and automotive. Heading into 2025, the U.S. economy stands on a foundation of resilience, marked by strong consumer spending, technological innovation, and a healthy labor market. However, navigating challenges such as inflation, geopolitical risks and structural shifts in the workforce will require thoughtful strategies, which may have potential implications for the performance of the indices. So, what should an investor do at this time? At this time, building upon a portfolio of high-yield dividend stocks could be an excellent way to play in the stock market. Investment in dividend-paying stocks offers a defensive strategy in uncertain markets, providing steady income and resilience during economic downturns. Why Dividend Investing?
As we approach 2025, investors are looking for strategies to maximize their returns while navigating the uncertainty of economic conditions. One of the most effective ways to build a resilient portfolio is by investing in high-yield dividend stocks.
Dividend-paying stocks not only offer a steady income stream but also have the potential for long-term growth. Investors who do not require a regular stream of income may choose to reinvest dividends for capital accumulation or increase wealth over the long term. Dividend aristocrats — companies with a 25-year track record of annual dividend increases — are considered reliable investment options. Defensive sectors like healthcare, consumer staples and utilities are known for offering stable returns through dividends. Careful stock selection is crucial. The best way is to compare dividends with the company’s net earnings. Stocks with high dividend yields, reasonable payout ratios and solid earnings potential can deliver strong long-term returns. Moreover, the S&P 500, with its broad market representation, provides numerous opportunities for investors seeking dividends combined with strong returns. Best Dividend Stocks for 2025
With the help of the
Zacks Stock Screener, we have narrowed down on five high-yield dividend stocks that carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here These S&P 500 stocks have a dividend yield of more than or equal to 2% and a five-year historical dividend growth rate of more than 5%. The stocks have payout ratios of less than 60%, reflecting enough room for dividend increases. The above-mentioned combination is compelling for investors interested in owning well-known companies with a steady and long-term income based on stability amid volatility. NiSource ( NI Quick Quote NI - Free Report) : This Merrillville, IN-based energy holding company provides natural gas, electricity and other products and services in the United States. Its operating subsidiaries deliver energy to nearly 4 million customers in six states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland and Indiana. The company is working on a long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. It projects an investment of $19.3 billion for the 2025-2029 period. NiSource expects an annual rate base growth of 8-10% during 2025-2029, driven by its capital expenditures. NiSource pays a quarterly dividend of 27 cents ($1.06 annualized) per share, yielding 2.9% at the current stock price. NI’s payout ratio is 59%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 6.06%. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ( Check NI’s dividend history here) Snap-on Inc. ( SNA Quick Quote SNA - Free Report) : This Kenosha, WI-based company is a global provider of professional tools, equipment, and related solutions for technicians, vehicle service centers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industrial users. Snap-on’s strong business model drives value creation by enhancing safety, service quality, customer satisfaction and innovation. The company’s growth strategy centers on three key priorities: strengthening the franchise network, fostering closer relationships with repair shop owners and managers, and expanding its presence in critical industries within emerging markets. Snap-on company pays a quarterly dividend of $2.14 ($8.56 annualized) per share, with a 2.4% yield at the current stock price. SNA’s payout ratio is 39%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 14.01%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. ( Check SNA’s dividend history here) Packaging Corporation of America ( PKG Quick Quote PKG - Free Report) : This Lake Forest, IL-based company is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. Packaging Corporation is poised to gain from the strong growth in e-commerce activities that support demand for packaging solutions. To capitalize on this trend, the company has been investing heavily to boost productivity and improve efficiencies at containerboard mills and corrugated products facilities. Packaging Corporation pays a quarterly dividend of $1.25 ($5.00 annualized) per share, with a 2.1% yield at the current stock price. PKG’s payout ratio is 57%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 11.9%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. ( Check PKG’s dividend history here) CF Industries ( CF Quick Quote CF - Free Report) : Headquartered in Deerfield, IL, CF Industries is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of nitrogenous fertilizer and other nitrogen products globally. The company is expected to benefit from the rising global demand for nitrogen fertilizers, driven by significant agricultural demand. It expects global nitrogen demand to remain resilient on continued strong agriculture applications and recovering industrial demand. CF Industries pays a quarterly dividend of 50 cents ($2.00 annualized) per share, yielding 2.3% at the current stock price. CF’s payout ratio is 31%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 12.83%. ( Check CF’s dividend history here) Morgan Stanley ( MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) : Founded in 1935, Morgan Stanley is the leading financial services holding company headquartered in New York. The company serves a diversified group of clients and customers — including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals. The resurgence of the investment banking (IB) business and a solid deal-making pipeline are expected to support Morgan Stanley’s financials. The company’s efforts to become less dependent on capital-markets-driven revenues, inorganic expansion/strategic alliance and relatively high rates will support top-line growth. Morgan Stanley pays a quarterly dividend of 93 cents ($3.70 annualized) per share, with a 2.9% yield at the current stock price. MS’ payout ratio is 54%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 27.9%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. ( Check MS’s dividend history here) Conclusion
As we enter 2025, these five high-yield S&P 500 stocks represent some of the best opportunities for investors looking to generate income while benefiting from strong returns. By focusing on reliable dividend payers like these, investors can position themselves for success in 2025, balancing income generation with the potential for long-term capital appreciation.
Image: Bigstock
Dividend Investing: 5 Must-Have High-Yield S&P 500 Stocks for 2025
The U.S. markets in 2024 navigated a complex landscape marked by economic recovery, shifting monetary policies, and global uncertainties. Despite challenges, the year showcased resilience across key sectors and highlighted emerging trends that shaped market performance.
The equity markets exhibited moderate gains in 2024, buoyed by strong consumer spending and corporate earnings stabilization. The three major U.S. stock indices have shown impressive growth in 2024. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up 26.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 17.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 31.2%.
How the U.S. Economy is Poised Heading Into 2025
As 2024 winds down, the U.S. economy stands at a critical crossroads. The dynamics of resilient consumer spending, shifting monetary policies, and persistent geopolitical challenges are poised to influence its trajectory in 2025.
Consumer spending, a cornerstone of the U.S. economy, has demonstrated remarkable endurance despite inflationary pressures. With unemployment at historically low levels and wage growth continuing to support disposable incomes, consumers have sustained economic momentum. However, with inflation still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, spending growth may face headwinds in the coming year.
The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy will remain a central focus. After a period of aggressive rate hikes to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve now faces the challenge of fostering growth while maintaining price stability. If inflation continues to ease, the Fed could shift to a neutral stance in 2025, potentially benefiting rate-sensitive sectors like housing and automotive.
Heading into 2025, the U.S. economy stands on a foundation of resilience, marked by strong consumer spending, technological innovation, and a healthy labor market. However, navigating challenges such as inflation, geopolitical risks and structural shifts in the workforce will require thoughtful strategies, which may have potential implications for the performance of the indices. So, what should an investor do at this time?
At this time, building upon a portfolio of high-yield dividend stocks could be an excellent way to play in the stock market. Investment in dividend-paying stocks offers a defensive strategy in uncertain markets, providing steady income and resilience during economic downturns.
Why Dividend Investing?
As we approach 2025, investors are looking for strategies to maximize their returns while navigating the uncertainty of economic conditions. One of the most effective ways to build a resilient portfolio is by investing in high-yield dividend stocks.
Dividend-paying stocks not only offer a steady income stream but also have the potential for long-term growth. Investors who do not require a regular stream of income may choose to reinvest dividends for capital accumulation or increase wealth over the long term.
Dividend aristocrats — companies with a 25-year track record of annual dividend increases — are considered reliable investment options. Defensive sectors like healthcare, consumer staples and utilities are known for offering stable returns through dividends.
Careful stock selection is crucial. The best way is to compare dividends with the company’s net earnings. Stocks with high dividend yields, reasonable payout ratios and solid earnings potential can deliver strong long-term returns. Moreover, the S&P 500, with its broad market representation, provides numerous opportunities for investors seeking dividends combined with strong returns.
Best Dividend Stocks for 2025
With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have narrowed down on five high-yield dividend stocks that carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
These S&P 500 stocks have a dividend yield of more than or equal to 2% and a five-year historical dividend growth rate of more than 5%. The stocks have payout ratios of less than 60%, reflecting enough room for dividend increases.
The above-mentioned combination is compelling for investors interested in owning well-known companies with a steady and long-term income based on stability amid volatility.
NiSource (NI - Free Report) : This Merrillville, IN-based energy holding company provides natural gas, electricity and other products and services in the United States. Its operating subsidiaries deliver energy to nearly 4 million customers in six states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland and Indiana. The company is working on a long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. It projects an investment of $19.3 billion for the 2025-2029 period. NiSource expects an annual rate base growth of 8-10% during 2025-2029, driven by its capital expenditures.
NiSource pays a quarterly dividend of 27 cents ($1.06 annualized) per share, yielding 2.9% at the current stock price. NI’s payout ratio is 59%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 6.06%. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 at present. (Check NI’s dividend history here)
NiSource, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
NiSource, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | NiSource, Inc Quote
Snap-on Inc. (SNA - Free Report) : This Kenosha, WI-based company is a global provider of professional tools, equipment, and related solutions for technicians, vehicle service centers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industrial users. Snap-on’s strong business model drives value creation by enhancing safety, service quality, customer satisfaction and innovation. The company’s growth strategy centers on three key priorities: strengthening the franchise network, fostering closer relationships with repair shop owners and managers, and expanding its presence in critical industries within emerging markets.
Snap-on company pays a quarterly dividend of $2.14 ($8.56 annualized) per share, with a 2.4% yield at the current stock price. SNA’s payout ratio is 39%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 14.01%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. (Check SNA’s dividend history here)
Snap-On Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)
Snap-On Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Snap-On Incorporated Quote
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG - Free Report) : This Lake Forest, IL-based company is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. Packaging Corporation is poised to gain from the strong growth in e-commerce activities that support demand for packaging solutions. To capitalize on this trend, the company has been investing heavily to boost productivity and improve efficiencies at containerboard mills and corrugated products facilities.
Packaging Corporation pays a quarterly dividend of $1.25 ($5.00 annualized) per share, with a 2.1% yield at the current stock price. PKG’s payout ratio is 57%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 11.9%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. (Check PKG’s dividend history here)
Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Yield (TTM)
Packaging Corporation of America dividend-yield-ttm | Packaging Corporation of America Quote
CF Industries (CF - Free Report) : Headquartered in Deerfield, IL, CF Industries is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of nitrogenous fertilizer and other nitrogen products globally. The company is expected to benefit from the rising global demand for nitrogen fertilizers, driven by significant agricultural demand. It expects global nitrogen demand to remain resilient on continued strong agriculture applications and recovering industrial demand.
CF Industries pays a quarterly dividend of 50 cents ($2.00 annualized) per share, yielding 2.3% at the current stock price. CF’s payout ratio is 31%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 12.83%. (Check CF’s dividend history here)
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) : Founded in 1935, Morgan Stanley is the leading financial services holding company headquartered in New York. The company serves a diversified group of clients and customers — including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals. The resurgence of the investment banking (IB) business and a solid deal-making pipeline are expected to support Morgan Stanley’s financials. The company’s efforts to become less dependent on capital-markets-driven revenues, inorganic expansion/strategic alliance and relatively high rates will support top-line growth.
Morgan Stanley pays a quarterly dividend of 93 cents ($3.70 annualized) per share, with a 2.9% yield at the current stock price. MS’ payout ratio is 54%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 27.9%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. (Check MS’s dividend history here)
Morgan Stanley Dividend Yield (TTM)
Morgan Stanley dividend-yield-ttm | Morgan Stanley Quote
Conclusion
As we enter 2025, these five high-yield S&P 500 stocks represent some of the best opportunities for investors looking to generate income while benefiting from strong returns. By focusing on reliable dividend payers like these, investors can position themselves for success in 2025, balancing income generation with the potential for long-term capital appreciation.