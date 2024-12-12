We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Now the Time to Buy More Rigetti Computing Stock?
Big shout out to Kevin Cook here at Zacks for knocking this one absolutely out of the park. He’s up over 500% since adding Rigetti Computing (RGTI - Free Report) to his TAZR service in November of last year. That move put this stock on my radar. The Alphabet (GOOG - Free Report) news last night about a huge advancement in its quantum computing research helped boost the whole industry.
That had RGTI pushing up over 50% at one point today, eventually finishing the day 45% higher at $6.49. Volume was an eye-watering 237 million shares on the session. The stock has been up here before. This name traded over $12 back in November 2021. With this breakthrough from Google, has it become the real deal?
