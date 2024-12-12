E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw e.l.f. Beauty (
ELF Quick Quote ELF - Free Report) ending at $138.47, denoting a +0.63% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.82% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
The the stock of cosmetics company has risen by 4.77% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.76, reflecting a 2.7% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $327 million, showing a 20.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.60 per share and a revenue of $1.33 billion, representing changes of +13.21% and +30.3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.52.
One should further note that ELF currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
