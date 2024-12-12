Aptiv PLC (APTV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Aptiv PLC (
APTV Quick Quote APTV - Free Report) closed at $58.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.82%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.62% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aptiv PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.62, indicating a 15.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.88 billion, indicating a 0.72% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.15 per share and a revenue of $19.69 billion, indicating changes of +26.54% and -1.8%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.44% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Aptiv PLC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at valuation, Aptiv PLC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.73 of its industry.
One should further note that APTV currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
