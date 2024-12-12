Morgan Stanley (MS) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Morgan Stanley (
MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) standing at $127.59, reflecting a +0.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 4.17% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 16, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.54, marking a 36.28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.55 billion, indicating a 12.82% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.32 per share and a revenue of $60.07 billion, demonstrating changes of +34.07% and +10.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In the context of valuation, Morgan Stanley is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.25.
It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Morgan Stanley (MS) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) standing at $127.59, reflecting a +0.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 4.17% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 16, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.54, marking a 36.28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.55 billion, indicating a 12.82% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.32 per share and a revenue of $60.07 billion, demonstrating changes of +34.07% and +10.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In the context of valuation, Morgan Stanley is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.25.
It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.