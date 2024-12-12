Western Union (WU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Western Union (
WU Quick Quote WU - Free Report) reached $10.87, with a -0.91% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
Shares of the money transfer company have appreciated by 3.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Western Union in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, down 2.48% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $4.18 billion, representing changes of +1.72% and -4.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Union. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Western Union boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Western Union is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.33 of its industry.
Investors should also note that WU has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Western Union (WU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Western Union (WU - Free Report) reached $10.87, with a -0.91% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
Shares of the money transfer company have appreciated by 3.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Western Union in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, down 2.48% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.77 per share and a revenue of $4.18 billion, representing changes of +1.72% and -4.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Union. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Western Union boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Western Union is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.33 of its industry.
Investors should also note that WU has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.