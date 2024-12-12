We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) standing at $133.55, reflecting a -1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had lost 6.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Steel Dynamics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.59, marking a 39.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.05 billion, down 4.42% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.10 per share and a revenue of $17.75 billion, representing changes of -32.44% and -5.55%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.72% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Steel Dynamics holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Steel Dynamics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.22.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.