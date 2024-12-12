Should Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (
RWL), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/22/2008.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $4.29 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.39%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 16.80% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Walmart Inc (
WMT) accounts for about 3.88% of total assets, followed by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) and Apple Inc (AAPL).
The top 10 holdings account for about 23.11% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RWL seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Large Cap Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed by using a rules-based methodology that re-weights the constituent securities of the S&P 500 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies in the parent index- subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.
The ETF has gained about 21.13% so far this year and is up about 25% in the last one year (as of 12/12/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $83.98 and $104.10.
The ETF has a beta of 0.95 and standard deviation of 14.99% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 505 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RWL is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $65.78 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $131.11 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
