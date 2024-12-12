Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (
EES Quick Quote EES - Free Report) debuted on 02/23/2007, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $690.35 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, EES seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Index.
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.
Cost & Other Expenses
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.38% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.20%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
EES's heaviest allocation is in the Financials sector, which is about 28.70% of the portfolio. Its Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Lumen Technologies Inc (
LUMN Quick Quote LUMN - Free Report) accounts for about 1.93% of the fund's total assets, followed by Cal-Maine Foods Inc ( CALM Quick Quote CALM - Free Report) and Tpg Inc ( TPG Quick Quote TPG - Free Report) .
EES's top 10 holdings account for about 8.25% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, EES has gained about 17.02%, and it's up approximately 25.54% in the last one year (as of 12/12/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $45.98 and $58.78.
The ETF has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 22.14% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 878 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (
AVUV Quick Quote AVUV - Free Report) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR Quick Quote VBR - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $16.13 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $32.81 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.
Bottom Line
