Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES - Free Report) debuted on 02/23/2007, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $690.35 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, EES seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.38% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.20%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

EES's heaviest allocation is in the Financials sector, which is about 28.70% of the portfolio. Its Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN - Free Report) accounts for about 1.93% of the fund's total assets, followed by Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM - Free Report) and Tpg Inc (TPG - Free Report) .

EES's top 10 holdings account for about 8.25% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, EES has gained about 17.02%, and it's up approximately 25.54% in the last one year (as of 12/12/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $45.98 and $58.78.

The ETF has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 22.14% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 878 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV - Free Report) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $16.13 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $32.81 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.


