Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio 529 C

(CGNCX - Free Report) . CGNCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.13%, management fee of 0%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.29%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights IR

(GDSTX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. GDSTX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. GDSTX, with annual returns of 9.06% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity R5

(MSGSX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. MSGSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.39% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


