Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Invesco Growth and Income R6(GIFFX - Free Report) has a 0.44% expense ratio and 0.36% management fee. GIFFX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.98% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
John Hancock Disciplined Value NAV(JDVNX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JDVNX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 12.25%, expense ratio of 0.65% and management fee of 0.61%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Schwab MarketTrack Allocation Equity Portfolio(SWEGX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.38%. Management fee: 0.13%. Five year annual return: 10.67%. SWEGX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.