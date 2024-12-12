Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of
Byrna Technologies Inc. ( have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 26.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $25.49 in the previous session. Byrna Technologies Inc. has gained 278.3% since the start of the year compared to the 27.2% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 58.6% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry. BYRN Quick Quote BYRN - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 9, 2024, Byrna Technologies reported EPS of $0.04 versus consensus estimate of $-0.01 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.15%.
Valuation Metrics
Byrna Technologies may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Byrna Technologies has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 112.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 28X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5X versus its peer group's average of 13.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Byrna Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Byrna Technologies fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Byrna Technologies shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.
How Does BYRN Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of BYRN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Outbrain Inc. (. OB has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D. OB Quick Quote OB - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Outbrain Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 450%, and for the current fiscal year, OB is expected to post earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $237.8 million.
Shares of Outbrain Inc. have gained 31% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 57.88X and a P/CF of 26.33X.
The Technology Services industry is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BYRN and OB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 26.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $25.49 in the previous session. Byrna Technologies Inc. has gained 278.3% since the start of the year compared to the 27.2% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 58.6% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry.
What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 9, 2024, Byrna Technologies reported EPS of $0.04 versus consensus estimate of $-0.01 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.15%.
Valuation Metrics
Byrna Technologies may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Byrna Technologies has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 112.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 28X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5X versus its peer group's average of 13.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Byrna Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Byrna Technologies fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Byrna Technologies shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.
How Does BYRN Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of BYRN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Outbrain Inc. (OB - Free Report) . OB has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D.
Earnings were strong last quarter. Outbrain Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 450%, and for the current fiscal year, OB is expected to post earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $237.8 million.
Shares of Outbrain Inc. have gained 31% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 57.88X and a P/CF of 26.33X.
The Technology Services industry is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BYRN and OB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.