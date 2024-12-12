We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) . YPF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.10, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.06. Over the last 12 months, YPF's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.10 and as low as 2.22, with a median of 3.61.
Finally, we should also recognize that YPF has a P/CF ratio of 4.49. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. YPF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.85. Over the past 52 weeks, YPF's P/CF has been as high as 4.51 and as low as 1.56, with a median of 3.70.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that YPF Sociedad Anonima is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, YPF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.