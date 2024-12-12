We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BWX Technologies (BWXT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BWX Technologies (BWXT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BWX Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BWX Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BWXT has gained about 60.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 35.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that BWX Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 207.3%.
The consensus estimate for Celestica's current year EPS has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, BWX Technologies is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, meaning that BWXT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Celestica falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #12. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +43.3%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to BWX Technologies and Celestica as they could maintain their solid performance.