Is Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Superior Group (SGC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Superior Group is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 272 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Superior Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGC's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, SGC has returned 27.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 16.8% on average. This shows that Superior Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is La-Z-Boy (LZB - Free Report) . The stock is up 22.1% year-to-date.
For La-Z-Boy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Superior Group belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.1% this year, meaning that SGC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
La-Z-Boy, however, belongs to the Furniture industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #175. The industry has moved -15.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Superior Group and La-Z-Boy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.