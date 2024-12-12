We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Lovesac (LOVE) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Lovesac is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lovesac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOVE's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, LOVE has moved about 47.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 35.4% on average. This shows that Lovesac is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Victoria's Secret (VSCO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 78%.
In Victoria's Secret's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Lovesac belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.2% this year, meaning that LOVE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Victoria's Secret falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #79. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +41.1%.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Lovesac and Victoria's Secret as they attempt to continue their solid performance.