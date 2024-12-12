We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alvotech (ALVO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alvotech (ALVO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alvotech is one of 1022 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alvotech is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALVO's full-year earnings has moved 54.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ALVO has moved about 0.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.5%. This means that Alvotech is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Twist Bioscience (TWST - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.6%.
The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience's current year EPS has increased 10.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alvotech belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 502 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that ALVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Twist Bioscience is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Alvotech and Twist Bioscience as they attempt to continue their solid performance.