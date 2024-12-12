We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Givaudan (GVDNY) This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Givaudan SA (GVDNY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Givaudan SA is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 234 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Givaudan SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GVDNY's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, GVDNY has gained about 9.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -3.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Givaudan SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 155.7%.
The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology's current year EPS has increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Givaudan SA is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.7% so far this year, meaning that GVDNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Carpenter Technology falls under the Steel - Speciality industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #166. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +53.3%.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Givaudan SA and Carpenter Technology as they could maintain their solid performance.