Stellantis & CATL to Build EUR4.1B LFP Battery Plant in Spain
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) and CATL have agreed to invest up to €4.1 billion to establish a joint venture for a large-scale lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery plant in Zaragoza, Spain. This carbon-neutral facility will be developed in phases and is planned to begin production by late 2026. The plant’s capacity could reach up to 50 GWh, contingent on the evolution of Europe's electric market and ongoing support from Spanish and European Union authorities.
The 50-50 partnership aims to strengthen Stellantis’ LFP offerings in Europe, enabling the production of more affordable, durable and high-quality battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) across the B and C segments, including passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs.
In November 2023, Stellantis and CATL signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to locally supply LFP battery cells and modules for EV production in Europe. This collaboration includes creating an advanced technology roadmap for Stellantis’ BEVs and identifying ways to enhance the battery value chain.
CATL will bring its state-of-the-art battery manufacturing expertise to Europe, building on its existing facilities in Germany and Hungary. The new Spanish plant will further support Europe’s e-mobility and climate goals while advancing the global energy transition.
Stellantis is pursuing a dual-chemistry battery strategy, using both lithium-ion nickel manganese cobalt and LFP technologies to cater to diverse customer needs. The automaker is also exploring innovative cell and pack designs as part of its plan to achieve carbon net-zero status across all scopes by 2038. The transaction is expected to close by 2025, pending regulatory approvals.
