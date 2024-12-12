Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should You Buy Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) After Golden Cross?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, PTVE's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of PTVE have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 41.9%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that PTVE could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider PTVE's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Moving Average Chart for PTVE

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PTVE for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices messenger-rna mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines