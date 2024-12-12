Oracle Slips on Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss: Time to Sell the Stock?

Oracle's ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2025 results paint a concerning picture for investors, with several key metrics falling short of market expectations. Revenues rose 9% (in USD and cc) year over year to $14.1 billion. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.46%, disappointing investors who have boosted the stock to a record high in recent weeks on enthusiasm for the company’s ascendant cloud business.
Shares of the company lost about 7% in extended trading after closing at $190.45. Non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.68%, increased 9.7% year over year in both USD and constant currency (cc).
The company's traditional business segments show troubling signs of stagnation. Hardware revenues declined 4% year over year to $728 million, while services revenues dropped 3% to $1.33 billion. These declines in core segments suggest Oracle's legacy business continues to erode, raising questions about long-term sustainability. Cloud Growth: Behind the Numbers
Despite management's optimistic rhetoric about cloud growth, a deeper analysis reveals concerning trends. While cloud services and license support revenues increased 12% to $10.8 billion, the growth rate appears insufficient given the massive investments Oracle has made in this sector. The company's SaaS revenue growth of just 10% to $3.5 billion significantly lags behind industry leaders, indicating Oracle is losing ground in the highly competitive cloud market.
While Oracle has a strong foothold in the database management and ERP software markets, its competitors are making significant inroads in the cloud space. Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) -owned Google, Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon’s ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) Amazon Web Services combined accounted for a whopping 67% of the global cloud services market in the second quarter of 2024, according to new data from the IT market research firm Synergy. Oracle’s cloud infrastructure (IaaS) revenues, while growing at 52% to $2.4 billion, come at a significant cost. Oracle's aggressive expansion to 98 cloud regions, with plans for many more, raises questions about the sustainability of this growth strategy and its impact on profitability. Financial Strain and Capital Concerns
Oracle's financial position shows worrying signs of strain. The negative free cash flow of $2.7 billion in the second quarter is particularly alarming, suggesting the company's heavy investments may not be generating adequate returns. The company's aggressive capital expenditure plans, with fiscal 2025 CapEx expected to double compared with 2024, raise serious concerns about cash flow sustainability.
AI Hype vs. Reality
While management touts impressive AI-related statistics, such as 336% growth in GPU consumption and partnerships with companies like Meta, investors should approach these numbers with skepticism. The company's heavy investment in AI infrastructure, including the deployment of 65,000 Nvidia H200 GPUs, represents a significant financial gamble. The question remains whether these investments will translate into sustainable profitable growth or further strain the company's resources.
Guidance Raises Concerns
Oracle's guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 appears tepid at best. The projected revenue growth of 7-9% in USD and non-GAAP EPS growth of just 4-6% suggest decelerating momentum. The company's EPS guidance is further compromised by a negative impact of 5 cents from an investment loss in another company, highlighting the risks in Oracle's investment strategy. The operating margin expansion of just 58 basis points year over year to 43% indicates limited efficiency improvements despite the scale benefits claimed by management.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $57.82 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.18%. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.34 per share, up 1.4% in the past 30 days. The figure indicates year-over-year growth of 14.03%. . Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stiff Competition, Stretched Valuation Remain Overhangs
The enterprise software giant's rich valuation metrics suggest investors are pricing in overly optimistic growth expectations, despite mounting challenges in the competitive cloud computing landscape. This premium valuation leaves little room for error and creates substantial downside risk for current shareholders.
ORCL is trading at a premium with a price/book of 43.91X compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry’s 9.46X, reflecting a stretched valuation. ORCL’s Price/Book Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The AI and cloud computing landscape is highly competitive, with tech giants continuously innovating and investing in these areas. Oracle will need to ensure that its investment translates into tangible technological advancements and market share gains to justify the expenditure to shareholders.
Recommendation: Time to Sell
Given these concerning factors, investors should seriously consider exiting their positions in Oracle stock. The combination of decelerating growth in core segments, massive capital expenditure requirements, negative free cash flow and modest guidance suggests the company's current valuation may be difficult to justify. While Oracle attempts to position itself as a major player in the AI revolution, the financial fundamentals indicate that the risks currently outweigh the potential rewards.
The stock appears vulnerable to significant downside risk, particularly if cloud growth rates continue to disappoint or if AI investments fail to generate expected returns. While the remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $97.3 billion might seem impressive with its 50% growth, it comes with the cost of longer contract durations and potentially lower margins. Prudent investors should consider reallocating their capital to companies with stronger financial metrics and clearer paths to sustainable growth in the highly competitive cloud and AI markets. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Oracle Slips on Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss: Time to Sell the Stock?
