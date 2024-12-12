Verizon Unveils Enhanced Video Calling Feature: Stock to Gain?

Verizon Communications, Inc. ( VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) recently introduced Enhanced Video Calling for iPhone users. The innovative feature efficiently adapts and manages information from various video communication apps such as WhatsApp, Zoom and other apps to deliver a premium video calling experience to end users. The solution is available in select 5G Ultra-Wideband coverage areas at no extra charge with Verizon’s Business Unlimited Pro 5G Plan and the Unlimited Ultimate plan for iPhone 14 or newer devices. Verizon has utilized 5G advanced network capability called network slicing to power its latest video calling application. The network slicing technology allows multiple virtual networks to operate on a single physical network. It enables service providers to provide parts or slices of the same network to customers for different use cases.
Image: Bigstock
Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ - Free Report) recently introduced Enhanced Video Calling for iPhone users. The innovative feature efficiently adapts and manages information from various video communication apps such as WhatsApp, Zoom and other apps to deliver a premium video calling experience to end users. The solution is available in select 5G Ultra-Wideband coverage areas at no extra charge with Verizon’s Business Unlimited Pro 5G Plan and the Unlimited Ultimate plan for iPhone 14 or newer devices.
Verizon has utilized 5G advanced network capability called network slicing to power its latest video calling application. The network slicing technology allows multiple virtual networks to operate on a single physical network. It enables service providers to provide parts or slices of the same network to customers for different use cases.
By leveraging cloud-native applications of 5G standalone cores, integrated with AI-ML capabilities, Verizon’s network slicing efficiently allocates network resources based on distinct bandwidth, latency and security requirements of each application. It also allows automated network configuration changes, including scaling up and down of network allocation in real time as per changing customer needs.
For instance, the network requirement of multiplayer online gaming is different from video streaming. WhatsApp messaging needs different network resources from WhatsApp video calling. Dynamic network resource provisioning enabled by Verizon’s network slicing optimizes network performance and network resource utilization, enabling operators to deliver the right service levels to customers.
Will This Venture Drive VZ’s Share Performance?
The growing dependence on video communication, driven by video streaming for modern gaming and entertainment, and real-time collaboration for remote workers, accentuates the need for robust, high-quality video and audio connection. Verizon’s new Enhanced Video Calling aims to address these requirements.
Its advanced capabilities facilitate low-latency, high-quality video conferencing with minimized disruptions. It ensures greater clarity in video calls even during network congestion, making the virtual interactions more engaging. These features will likely be game changers for vital communications in businesses and various other mission-critical services.
In an ever-evolving communication landscape, video calls are gaining immense popularity compared to legacy voice calls. Verizon’s strategy to effectively recognize the changing consumer demand patterns and align its innovation approach to capitalize on that emerging trend bodes well for long-term growth.
VZ’s Stock Price Movement
Shares of Verizon have gained 13.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 33.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
VZ's Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. UI’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving market changes, helps it overcome challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.
InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 114.47%.
It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Plexus Corp. (PLXS - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It is a leading electronic contract manufacturing services provider to original equipment manufacturers in a wide range of industries. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.