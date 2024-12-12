Repligen (RGEN) Up 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Repligen (
RGEN Quick Quote RGEN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Repligen due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Repligen’s Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Repligen reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents. The company recorded adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues were $154.9 million, up 10% year over year on a reported basis. Excluding the impact of acquisition revenues and currency exchange, revenues rose 7% organically. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.1 million.
This increase in total revenues can be attributed to an encouraging uptake in new modalities, CDMO and equipment sales during the quarter.
Quarter in Detail
Product revenues (including revenues from base business) were $154.8 million, up 10% from the year-ago level. Royalty and other revenues amounted to $0.04 million, flat year over year.
Revenues from Repligen’s base business rose 7% year over year to $150.8 million, driven by continued uptake in the Filtration business, combined with order recovery in the chromatography segment.
Revenues from the company’s new modalities business, including cell and gene therapy and mRNA, were up 20% year over year.
While CDMO sales also rose around 20% year over year, revenues from the company’s equipment business rose about 6%. CDMO and equipment sales rose sequentially as well.
Cost Discussion
Adjusted gross margin was 50.7% compared with 42% in the year-ago period.
Adjusted research and development expenses totaled approximately $9.6 million, down 9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5% to $45.8 million.
Adjusted operating income totaled $23.1 million compared with $5.2 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating margin was 14.9% in the quarter.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Repligen had cash and cash equivalents worth $784 million compared with $809 million as of June 30, 2024.
2024 Guidance
Repligen lowered its guidance for 2024 revenues. The company now expects total revenues to be in the range of $630-$639 million compared with the earlier projection of $627-$642 million.
The company raised its adjusted EPS guidance for the year. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be between $1.50 and $1.58 in 2024 compared with the previously issued guidance of $1.42-$1.49.
Repligen expects adjusted gross margin between 49.5% and 50.5% (previously 49-50%).
Adjusted operating income is now expected in the $80-$85 million range compared with the earlier projection of $76-$81 million.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.
The consensus estimate has shifted -16.96% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
Currently, Repligen has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Repligen has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Repligen is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (
APLS Quick Quote APLS - Free Report) , a stock from the same industry, has gained 20.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2024 more than a month ago.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported revenues of $196.83 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +78.3%. EPS of -$0.46 for the same period compares with -$1.17 a year ago.
For the current quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals is expected to post a loss of $0.42 per share, indicating a change of +42.5% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.5% over the last 30 days.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.
Image: Bigstock
