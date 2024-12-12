Occidental (OXY) Down 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Occidental Petroleum (
OXY Quick Quote OXY - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 5.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Occidental due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Occidental Petroleum's Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates Occidental Petroleum Corporation reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents by 25%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded earnings of $1.18 per share. GAAP earnings were 98 cents per share compared with $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. Total Revenues of OXY
Total revenues was $7.15 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.40 billion by 3.4%. The top line decreased 3.4% year over year due to lower contributions from its Chemical and Midstream & Marketing segments.
OXY’s Segmental Details
Oil and Gas revenues totaled $5.67 billion in the reported quarter, up 1.8% year over year.
Chemical revenues amounted to $1.25 billion, down 4.8% year over year. Midstream & Marketing revenues of $282 million plunged 20.3% year over year. Production & Sales of OXY
The total production volume was 1,412 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d). The metric surpassed the company’s production guidance of 1,370-1,410 Mboe/d. Permian and Rockies & Other Domestic volumes exceeded the midpoint of the guided range, which contributed toward strong average daily production volumes.
Total sales volume was 1,411 Mboe/d, up 15.5% from the year-ago period. OXY’s Realized Prices
Realized prices of crude oil decreased 6.7% year over year to $75.33 per barrel on a worldwide basis. Realized natural gas liquids prices decreased 2.7% year over year to $20.47 per barrel globally.
Natural gas prices declined 79.2% year over year to 40 cents per thousand cubic feet. Highlights of OXY’s Q3 Release
Occidental’s overall third-quarter production volumes were better than expected, due to strong contribution from Permian assets. Gulf of Mexico’s average daily production volumes in the third quarter of 136 Mboe/d were slightly below the lower end of guidance, due to the weather impacts.
OxyChem’s income remained unchanged from the second quarter of 2024 income, as market conditions remained relatively unchanged.
Interest and debt expenses increased 35.7% to $312 million from $230 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Position of OXY
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Occidental had cash and cash equivalents of $1.76 billion compared with $1.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had long-term debt (net of current portion) of $25.46 billion compared with $18.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company retired nearly $4 billion in debt in the third quarter, which is nearly 90% of its near-term debt retirement target. OXY generated nearly $3.8 billion of operating cash flow in third-quarter 2024. Total capital expenditure was $1.68 billion compared with $1.61 billion in the year-ago period. OXY’s Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2024, OXY expects production of 1,430-1,470 Mboe/d. Output from the Permian Resources segment is anticipated at 751-769 Mboe/d. Occidental expects international production volumes for fourth-quarter 2024 in the range of 228-234 Mboe/d.
Exploration expenses are estimated to be $120 million and interest expenses to be $340 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.
The consensus estimate has shifted -16.44% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
At this time, Occidental has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Occidental has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Occidental belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Antero Midstream Corporation (
AM Quick Quote AM - Free Report) , has gained 1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2024.
Antero Midstream reported revenues of $269.87 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.3%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares with $0.23 a year ago.
Antero Midstream is expected to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -8.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.9%.
Antero Midstream has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.
Image: Bigstock
