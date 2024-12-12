We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Is Golar LNG (GLNG) Up 24.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Golar LNG (GLNG - Free Report) . Shares have added about 24.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Golar LNG due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Golar LNG Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
GLNG reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. However, the company’s bottom line declined year over year.
Revenues of $64.8 million met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line declined 4% year over year.
Adjusted EBITDA of $59 million declined 21% year over year.
GLNG exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $732.06 million compared with $527.59 million at the end of the prior quarter.
GLNG’s share of contractual debt at the end of the reported quarter increased 25% to $1.46 billion.
GLNG’s board of directors approved a third-quarter 2024 dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on or around Dec. 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 25, 2024.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, 104.0 million shares were issued and outstanding. Of the $150.0 million approved share buyback scheme, $74.1 million remains available.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.
VGM Scores
Currently, Golar LNG has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Golar LNG has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.