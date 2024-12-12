Why Is Groupon (GRPN) Up 51.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Groupon (
GRPN Quick Quote GRPN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 51.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Groupon due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Groupon Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
Groupon reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the third quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents by 232%. The company reported a loss of $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 107.77%. Revenues of $114.5 million missed the consensus estimate by 3.8%. The figure also decreased 9% on a year-over-year basis (down 10%, excluding the foreign exchange effect). Region-wise, North America revenues of $86.9 million lagged the consensus mark by 3.68% and declined 9% year over year due to an increase in Local voucher redemption rates in the reported period. International revenues of $27.6 million missed the consensus mark by 4.85% and decreased 13% year over year (down 14%, excluding the foreign exchange effect) due to the exit of Local business in Italy. GRPN’s Quarterly Details
Local revenues of $105 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.81% and declined 9% year over year (10% excluding the foreign exchange effect). North America Local revenues decreased 8%, while International Local revenues declined 2% year over year.
Consolidated Travel revenues of $4.3 million beat the consensus mark by 7.28% and increased 3.4% year over year. North America Travel revenues increased 13.3% year over year. International Travel revenues declined 12.7% in the reported quarter. On a consolidated basis, Goods revenues of $5.2 million beat the consensus mark by 14.58% and declined 23.8% year over year. North America Goods revenues declined 34.5%, while International Goods revenues decreased 11.7%, excluding the foreign exchange effect, on a year-over-year basis. GRPN’s Customer Metrics
At the end of the third quarter, Groupon had approximately 15.5 million active customers compared with 17 million at the end of the year-ago quarter. However, the metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.68%.
At the end of the third quarter, the company had approximately 10.2 million active customers based in North America, beating the consensus mark by 6.58% and 5.3 million active international customers, missing the consensus mark by 1.49%. Operating Details of GRPN
In the third quarter, gross profit was $102.9 million, down 7% year over year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 10.8% year over year to $71.3 million in the reported quarter. This can be attributed to a decrease in cloud costs. Marketing expenses rose 25.4% to $36.3 million. The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $5.6 million compared with a loss of $464K in the year-ago quarter. GRPN’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Groupon exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $159.7 million, up from $178.1 million as of June 30, 2024.
In the third quarter, the operating cash outflow was $16.3 million against the operating cash inflow of $15.3 million in the prior quarter. Groupon reported a free cash outflow of $19.7 million against $10.8 million of free cash inflow reported in the previous quarter. GRPN has penned an agreement to raise $197 million in new secured convertible debt, maturing in 2027 with a 6.25% coupon and a $30 strike price. GRPN’s Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects revenues in the band of $124-$131 million, indicating a 10-5% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $144.38 million, indicating 4.83% year-over-year growth.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $14 million and $19 million. Groupon expects a positive free cash flow for the fourth quarter. For 2024, the company expects revenues between $486 million and $493 million, indicating a year-over-year change in the band of (6)-(4%). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $65 million and $70 million. Groupon expects a positive free cash flow for 2024. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.
The consensus estimate has shifted -150% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
At this time, Groupon has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Groupon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Groupon is part of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. Over the past month, Wayfair (
W Quick Quote W - Free Report) , a stock from the same industry, has gained 42.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2024 more than a month ago.
Wayfair reported revenues of $2.88 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares with -$0.13 a year ago.
Wayfair is expected to post break-even earnings per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +100%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1%.
The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Wayfair. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.
Image: Bigstock
Why Is Groupon (GRPN) Up 51.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 51.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Groupon due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Groupon Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
Groupon reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the third quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents by 232%. The company reported a loss of $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 107.77%.
Revenues of $114.5 million missed the consensus estimate by 3.8%. The figure also decreased 9% on a year-over-year basis (down 10%, excluding the foreign exchange effect).
Region-wise, North America revenues of $86.9 million lagged the consensus mark by 3.68% and declined 9% year over year due to an increase in Local voucher redemption rates in the reported period. International revenues of $27.6 million missed the consensus mark by 4.85% and decreased 13% year over year (down 14%, excluding the foreign exchange effect) due to the exit of Local business in Italy.
GRPN’s Quarterly Details
Local revenues of $105 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.81% and declined 9% year over year (10% excluding the foreign exchange effect). North America Local revenues decreased 8%, while International Local revenues declined 2% year over year.
Consolidated Travel revenues of $4.3 million beat the consensus mark by 7.28% and increased 3.4% year over year. North America Travel revenues increased 13.3% year over year. International Travel revenues declined 12.7% in the reported quarter.
On a consolidated basis, Goods revenues of $5.2 million beat the consensus mark by 14.58% and declined 23.8% year over year. North America Goods revenues declined 34.5%, while International Goods revenues decreased 11.7%, excluding the foreign exchange effect, on a year-over-year basis.
GRPN’s Customer Metrics
At the end of the third quarter, Groupon had approximately 15.5 million active customers compared with 17 million at the end of the year-ago quarter. However, the metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.68%.
At the end of the third quarter, the company had approximately 10.2 million active customers based in North America, beating the consensus mark by 6.58% and 5.3 million active international customers, missing the consensus mark by 1.49%.
Operating Details of GRPN
In the third quarter, gross profit was $102.9 million, down 7% year over year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 10.8% year over year to $71.3 million in the reported quarter. This can be attributed to a decrease in cloud costs. Marketing expenses rose 25.4% to $36.3 million.
The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $5.6 million compared with a loss of $464K in the year-ago quarter.
GRPN’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Groupon exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $159.7 million, up from $178.1 million as of June 30, 2024.
In the third quarter, the operating cash outflow was $16.3 million against the operating cash inflow of $15.3 million in the prior quarter.
Groupon reported a free cash outflow of $19.7 million against $10.8 million of free cash inflow reported in the previous quarter.
GRPN has penned an agreement to raise $197 million in new secured convertible debt, maturing in 2027 with a 6.25% coupon and a $30 strike price.
GRPN’s Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects revenues in the band of $124-$131 million, indicating a 10-5% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $144.38 million, indicating 4.83% year-over-year growth.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $14 million and $19 million.
Groupon expects a positive free cash flow for the fourth quarter.
For 2024, the company expects revenues between $486 million and $493 million, indicating a year-over-year change in the band of (6)-(4%).
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $65 million and $70 million.
Groupon expects a positive free cash flow for 2024.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.
The consensus estimate has shifted -150% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
At this time, Groupon has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Groupon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Groupon is part of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. Over the past month, Wayfair (W - Free Report) , a stock from the same industry, has gained 42.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2024 more than a month ago.
Wayfair reported revenues of $2.88 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares with -$0.13 a year ago.
Wayfair is expected to post break-even earnings per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +100%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1%.
The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Wayfair. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.