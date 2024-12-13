Should You Buy Coca-Cola Stock Despite its Premium Valuation or Wait?

The Coca-Cola Company ( KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) has maintained a robust growth trajectory, which reflects its strong market positioning, brand power and long-term growth potential compared with other non-alcoholic beverage companies.
However, the company’s current forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 21.23X raises concerns about whether the stock's valuation is justified. This multiple is significantly higher than the Zacks
Beverages – Soft Drinks industry average of 19.88X, making the stock appear relatively expensive. The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of Coca-Cola is 5.62X, above the industry's 4.31X. This adds to investor unease, especially considering its Value Score of D, which suggests it may not be a strong value proposition at current levels.
At 21.23X P/E, Coca-Cola trades at a significant premium to its industry peers. The company’s peers, such as
PepsiCo Inc. ( PEP Quick Quote PEP - Free Report) , Keurig Dr Pepper ( KDP Quick Quote KDP - Free Report) and Fomento Economico Mexicano ( FMX Quick Quote FMX - Free Report) , are delivering solid growth and trade at more reasonable multiples. PEP, KDP and FMX have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 18.21X, 16.3X and 16.7X — all significantly lower than KO. At such levels, Coca-Cola's valuation seems out of step with its growth trajectory. The KO stock's premium valuation suggests that investors have strong expectations for its growth. However, the stock currently seems somewhat overvalued. Coca-Cola's ability to meet or exceed these lofty expectations is crucial in justifying its premium pricing. The company's ability to deliver on its promise of offering something for everyone to drink, with a focus on innovation and digital expansion, is crucial. While success in these areas could further strengthen its market leadership, its failure could pose serious challenges for this soft drink giant. In the past three months, the company's shares have lost 12.2%, underperforming the broader industry's decline of 9% and the Consumer Staples sector's fall of 5.2%. The company has also underperformed the S&P 500's rally of 7.9% in the same period. KO Stock 3-Month Return
Coca-Cola’s current share price of $62.64 reflects a 14.8% discount to its recent 52-week high mark of $73.53. Also, KO stock reflects a 9% premium from its 52-week low of $57.47.
KO trades below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish sentiment. The moving average is an important indicator for gauging market trends and momentum. KO Stock Trades Below 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages
Coca-Cola remains vulnerable to macroeconomic disruptions. These include low consumer confidence in China, geopolitical and economic challenges in Eurasia and the Middle East, and high inflation in Argentina, all of which could affect revenues. Management notes that inflation is beginning to stabilize in developed markets, but many developing and emerging markets still face significant inflationary pressure, leading to higher prices. Also, currency fluctuations might pose challenges in certain regions.
Coca-Cola’s graph has shown a decline recently, with most of the deterioration originating after it reported third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 23, 2024. This reflects decreased investor confidence following its third-quarter results, which signals a revenue slowdown. Despite exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues, the company reported a 1% year-over-year revenue drop. This was due to volume declines across most operating segments, as gains from improved pricing were offset by reduced concentrate sales and unfavorable currency rates. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Coca-Cola witnessed soft volume trends in third-quarter 2024, with unit case volume moving down 1% and concentrate sales volume declining 2%. Concentrate sales volume trailed unit volume by one percentage point due to the timing of shipments. Unit volume was impacted by a slow start in July, with additional declines in China, Mexico and Türkiye. KO Earnings Estimate Revision Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s 2024 and 2025 EPS was unchanged in the last 30 days. However, revenue and EPS estimates for both 2024 and 2025 indicate year-over-year growth. For 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s revenues and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 1% and 6%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2025 revenues and EPS indicates 4.1% and 4% year-over-year growth, respectively.
Do KO's Long-Term Prospects Inspire Optimism?
Although Coca-Cola has experienced a downtrend, its strong market presence, marketing expertise and focus on innovation position it for a turnaround. The company is progressing toward becoming a total beverage company, guided by a resilient all-weather strategy. This approach combines exceptional marketing, innovative products and effective revenue growth management. Coca-Cola’s revamped marketing model integrates digital, live and in-store experiences to create personalized connections with consumers.
As part of its innovation strategy, Coca-Cola has expanded its product lineup to cater to evolving consumer preferences for healthier options and energy drinks, moving beyond traditional sugary beverages. The company now offers a variety of products, including vitaminwater, smartwater, Simply juices and Dasani. The success of initiatives like the Real Magic platform, the BODYARMOR acquisition, and the launch of Coke Starlight demonstrate this strategic growth. Additionally, Coca-Cola plans to tap into the rapidly growing ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages market, with plans to launch Bacardi Mixed with Coca-Cola RTD cocktails in 2025, along with other spirit-based RTD products like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, FRESCA Mixed and the Jack & Coke cocktail. Coca-Cola remains confident about its powerful portfolio and unique system capabilities. With strong year-to-date performance, the company expects to deliver organic revenue growth at the higher end of its 2024 guidance, projecting a 10% increase. It also raised its comparable currency-neutral EPS forecast for 2024, anticipating a 14-15% year-over-year increase. In 2025, Coca-Cola expects some relief from inflationary pressure and commodity volatility but anticipates higher net interest expenses due to tax disputes and other pending payments. Coca-Cola’s Investment Rationale
Coca-Cola’s premium valuation, vulnerability to macroeconomic disruptions and ongoing inflationary pressure concern investors. Though the company's third-quarter performance reflects a slowdown in revenues due to soft volumes, it looks well-poised for long-term growth, driven by its innovation, marketing and digital initiatives. KO’s strong market position and emphasis on consumer preferences have been key strengths. Moreover, the stock’s overvaluation can be linked to the company's long-term growth potential, supported by strong profitability and global expansion.
Holding on to Coca-Cola stock is a prudent strategy at the moment. While Coca-Cola remains an attractive investment for long-term investors, its efforts to combat the challenging landscape will be crucial. Prospective investors may need to carefully evaluate the current valuation, but for existing shareholders, retaining this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock in their portfolio will be a wise decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
