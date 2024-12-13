We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $59.61, demonstrating a -0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.
Shares of the online gaming platform have appreciated by 12.7% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.
The upcoming earnings release of Roblox will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, up 11.54% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.37 billion, reflecting a 21.48% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.56 per share and a revenue of $4.38 billion, demonstrating changes of +16.58% and +24.3%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Roblox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% downward. Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
