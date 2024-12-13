We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) reached $73.20, with a +0.95% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 37.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $780.67 million, up 28.33% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion, which would represent changes of +52% and +26.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.05% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Palantir Technologies Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 190.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.98.
Investors should also note that PLTR has a PEG ratio of 5.27 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PLTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.