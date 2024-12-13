McKesson (MCK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

McKesson (
MCK Quick Quote MCK - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $579.29, demonstrating a +0.45% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.66%.
The prescription drug distributor's stock has dropped by 7.67% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.
The upcoming earnings release of McKesson will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $8.35, marking a 7.88% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $95.46 billion, indicating a 18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $32.73 per share and a revenue of $358.91 billion, demonstrating changes of +19.28% and +16.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for McKesson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. McKesson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that McKesson has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.62 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.18.
Also, we should mention that MCK has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Dental Supplies was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
