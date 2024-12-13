We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allstate (ALL) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
Allstate (ALL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $192.30, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.66%.
The insurer's stock has dropped by 2.03% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Allstate in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.69, down 2.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.7 billion, indicating a 12.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.26 per share and revenue of $64.32 billion, which would represent changes of +1611.58% and +12.06%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allstate should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.49% higher. Allstate is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Allstate's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.7.
We can additionally observe that ALL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.