Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) ending at $41.28, denoting a -0.53% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.66%.
Coming into today, shares of the materials science had lost 7.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dow Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.35, indicating a 18.6% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.59 billion, indicating a 0.29% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $43.21 billion, indicating changes of -7.59% and -3.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.97% lower. Dow Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Dow Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.45 for its industry.
It's also important to note that DOW currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Chemical - Diversified industry stood at 1.28 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
