American Airlines (AAL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

AAL Quick Quote AAL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $17.24, demonstrating a -1.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.54% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.66%.
The world's largest airline's stock has climbed by 25.48% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of American Airlines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.49, reflecting a 68.97% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.3 billion, indicating a 1.79% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $53.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.87% and +2.02%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.93% higher within the past month. American Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, American Airlines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.63, which means American Airlines is trading at a premium to the group.
One should further note that AAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
