Is Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (
RPV Quick Quote RPV - Free Report) made its debut on 03/01/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Invesco. RPV has been able to amass assets over $2.08 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index.
The S&P 500 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P 500 Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.35% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.08%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
RPV's heaviest allocation is in the Financials sector, which is about 33.90% of the portfolio. Its Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, General Motors Co (
GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) accounts for about 4.57% of the fund's total assets, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) and United Airlines Holdings Inc ( UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) .
RPV's top 10 holdings account for about 27.08% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 15.72% so far this year and is up about 20.76% in the last one year (as of 12/13/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $79.15 and $97.21.
The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 18.32% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 95 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $65.60 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $130.60 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
Is Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
