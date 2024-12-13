Should Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 08/17/2006, the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $15.95 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.65%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 26.30% of the portfolio. Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Constellation Energy Corp (
CEG Quick Quote CEG - Free Report) accounts for about 2.19% of total assets, followed by Amphenol Corp ( APH Quick Quote APH - Free Report) and Welltower Inc ( WELL Quick Quote WELL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 10.42% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VOT seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Growth Index measures the investment return of mid-capitalization growth stocks.
The ETF has added roughly 23.05% so far this year and was up about 28.98% in the last one year (as of 12/13/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $212.21 and $274.89.
The ETF has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 22.44% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 146 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOT is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (
IJK Quick Quote IJK - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has $9.82 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $18.18 billion. IJK has an expense ratio of 0.17% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
