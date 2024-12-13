Should WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (
DHS Quick Quote DHS - Free Report) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $1.47 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.38%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.64%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 27.40% of the portfolio. Energy and Utilities round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) accounts for about 6.39% of total assets, followed by Abbvie Inc ( ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) and Altria Group Inc ( MO Quick Quote MO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 39.4% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
DHS seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.
The ETF has added roughly 21.36% so far this year and it's up approximately 25.45% in the last one year (as of 12/13/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $79.77 and $100.58.
The ETF has a beta of 0.79 and standard deviation of 14.65% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 373 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, DHS is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $65.60 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $130.60 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
