Infosys Boosts StarHub's IT Capability: What Should Investors Do?

Infosys ( INFY Quick Quote INFY - Free Report) shares have gained 30.6% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, Zacks Computer and Technology sector and broader S&P 500’s return of 19.9%, 8.6% and 12.5%, respectively. This outperformance reflects investors’ confidence in Infosys’ strong financials, robust portfolio and growing customer base.
Recently, Infosys’ subsidiary, Infosys Compaz, collaborated with StarHub to drive the latter’s digital transformation. StarHub will leverage Infosys Cobalt to streamline its cloud capabilities and Infosys Topaz to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The two companies will also co-create AI models with StarHub’s telecommunications-specific data.
So far this year, Infosys has gained numerous clients and provided them with cloud, cyber security, AI solutions and overarching digital transformation initiatives. INFY has gained several clients, including Clearstream, TDC Net, Sector Alarm, Nihon Chouzai, Colt Technology, Yunex Traffic, Proximus, Kardex, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., University of Cambridge, Posti, zooplus, Metro Bank, LIC India, Team Global Express Old National, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Pacific International Lines.
Enabling these clients in their digital transformation journey has exposed Infosys to numerous industries, including healthcare, finance, insurance, public sector, media and cosmetics to name a few. These ventures have also helped Infosys create a strong pipeline of orders, boosting its top line.
Infosys Price Performance Chart Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Infosys Expands Presence in AI and Cloud
In order to boost digital, cloud, legacy modernization and the automation business, Infosys cemented strategic tie-ups with Archrock, Majesco, Britvic, ArcelorMittal, Google, Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and salesforce.com. Infosys has also expanded its presence in the artificial intelligence market by forging partnerships with industry leaders and acquiring AI-based companies.
INFY’s acquisition of In Semi enhanced its R&D capabilities in the fields of AI, 5G, hyperconnectivity and high-performance computing. To expand its AI capabilities, Infosys has also collaborated with industry leaders, including
NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , ServiceNow ( NOW Quick Quote NOW - Free Report) and Intel ( INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) .
Infosys partnered with NVIDIA and integrated its Topaz with the latter’s NIMs to deliver solutions like TOSCA Network Service Design, one generative AI-powered smart networking operating center and Infosys Cortex.
ServiceNow and Infosys developed a product by integrating the Now Platform and the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Cafe to improve the operations of enterprise business services. Infosys collaborated with Intel for using Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi accelerators and Intel Core Ultra Processors in Infosys Topaz.
However, these prospects come with their own set of challenges that Infosys is currently navigating.
Near-Term Challenges for Infosys
Infosys is currently grappling with macroeconomic challenges. The protracted inflationary pressure and still-high interest rates have been a substantial headwind for the company due to expense reduction among its enterprise customers. Moreover, INFY has been facing slow decision-making processes and weakness in digital transformation programs in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, which is affecting volumes.
INFY’s business is highly prone to currency volatility between the Indian Rupee and the U.S. dollar, as the majority of its revenues are derived from the U.S. markets. However, the recent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve might benefit Infosys in the coming quarters.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 depicts a sluggish single-digit sales growth. The consensus mark for INFY’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $19.41 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.8%.
What Should Investors Do?
INFY’s steady flow of contracts and expanding AI expertise reflects solid top-line growth potential. However, the stock has a stretched valuation, as reflected by the Zacks
Value Score of D, suggesting that investors should wait for a better entry time. Infosys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
