Will Newly Launched Feature for Microsoft Teams Aid Five9 Stock?

Five9 ( FIVN Quick Quote FIVN - Free Report) shares have rallied 50.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Internet – Software industry and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 22.5% and 12%, respectively. The superior performance of Five9 is indicative of investors' faith in the company's creative portfolio. The company recently took a significant step forward in customer support innovation with the launch of the industry’s first pre-built bi-directional presence feature for Microsoft Teams, a team collaboration application developed by Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) . This cutting-edge capability bridges the gap between contact center agents and back-office teams, enhancing communication and streamlining customer issue resolution. Previously, only Five9 agents could view the real-time availability of back-office experts. Now, with a bi-directional presence, Five9 agents and Microsoft Teams users can simultaneously see each other's presence status, allowing contact center agents and back-office professionals to click-to-call, join a conference, or transfer a call. FIVN’s collaboration with Microsoft spans over eight years, serving more than 500 shared customers globally. The latest integration aligns with their shared mission of delivering secure and innovative solutions. Built using Microsoft’s preferred application-level permissions model, the feature ensures robust security and compliance, backed by Five9's Microsoft 365 Certification for the fourth consecutive year. This development reinforces Five9’s leadership in customer experience solutions, offering businesses a competitive edge in simplifying complex operations. As the feature is now available, Five9 continues to set new standards in driving efficiency and collaboration in the modern digital workplace. AI Integration Fuels Five9’s Growth
Five9 boasts a robust portfolio with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core to redefine end-to-end customer and employee satisfaction. The latest expansion of its Five9 Genius AI suite by FIVN with the launch of Five9 AI Agents, the next generation of Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agents that incorporates generative AI, is a notable development.
With the help of Five9 AI Agents, companies can develop voice and chatbots that combine the speed and extensive knowledge of AI with human conversational abilities. A key advancement is FIVN's recent launch of the Five9 Genius AI Suite, which includes a four-step process designed to ensure a fully customizable and AI-powered customer experiences (CX) throughout the entire customer journey. Five9 marks another notable development by revolutionizing the contact center industry with the launch of GenAI Studio, a first-of-its-kind solution that enables businesses to seamlessly customize off-the-shelf generative AI models from the likes of OpenAI with just a few clicks. Strategic Partnerships to Boost FIVN’s Prospects
Five9 has been working to expand its partnerships with well-known businesses by using technologies, knowledge and in-depth experience from various industries. Recently, FIVN and
ServiceNow ( NOW Quick Quote NOW - Free Report) collaborated to offer a complete AI-powered solution for customer and employee experiences. Combining the capabilities of ServiceNow Customer Service Management with the Five9 platform will aid in the enhancement of both self-service and assisted service operations. In addition to lowering operating expenses and increasing agent productivity, this solution seeks to improve customer satisfaction, streamline contact center operations and standardize customer support procedures. With a centralized agent workspace, unified routing and real-time transcription, the new AI-powered solution will increase agent productivity. Earlier this year, FIVN collaborated with Salesforce ( CRM Quick Quote CRM - Free Report) , under which both companies are focusing on delivering joint AI-powered solutions to improve CX in the contact center. The latest release of Five9 for Service Cloud Voice merges Salesforce Einstein with Five9’s AI solutions to improve agent performance and contact center operations and enhance customer experience. FIVN is also employing inorganic methods to expand its portfolio. The company acquired Acqueon, a leading real-time revenue recognition platform, in August 2024. Integrating Acqueon's capabilities into Five9's Intelligent CX platform is a major step toward achieving Five9's goal of becoming the adoption engine for every interaction across the entire customer experience, including marketing, e-commerce, sales and customer service. Estimates Signal Continued Growth for Five9
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the forthcoming quarter and 2024 depicts steady growth for Five9. For the fourth quarter of 2024, FIVN expects revenues to be $265.7 million, assuming muted ongoing seasonality. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $267.5 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 11.9%.
Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be 70 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share, up by a penny in the past 60 days, indicating a year-over-year rise of 13.1%. For 2024, FIVN expects revenues in the range of $1.015-$1.031 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 13.2%. Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the band of $2.27-$2.37 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.36 per share, up by a penny in the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year rise of 15.1%. Conclusion: Buy FIVN Stock for Now
Given Five9's wide range of products and its growing partnerships and acquisitions, the company's future appears bright. Additionally, FIVN stock is a better investment choice based on analyst projections.
Five9 sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Growth Score of B, offering investors a favorable combination for investors. Per Zacks’ proprietary methodology, stocks with a combination of Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of A or B offer solid investment opportunities. Considering its impressive growth profile and attractive Zacks Style Score, we believe it is the right time to invest in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
