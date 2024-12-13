AMAT Trading at a Discount: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT Quick Quote AMAT - Free Report) presents an enticing valuation opportunity, trading at a forward P/E of 17.67X. This is significantly below the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductor industry average of 29.95X and the S&P 500’s 22.85X. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock also trades at a lower P/E multiple than its peers, including
ASML Holding ( ASML Quick Quote ASML - Free Report) , Lam Research ( LRCX Quick Quote LRCX - Free Report) and KLA Corporation ( KLAC Quick Quote KLAC - Free Report) . ASML Holding, Lam Research and KLA Corporation currently have a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 28.11X, 20.24X and 20.72X, respectively. For value-conscious investors, this discount is hard to ignore.
However, the attractive valuation reflects a challenging year for the stock. Despite a brief rally to a 52-week high in July, AMAT has stumbled, trading 34% below that peak. Year to date, it has gained just 4.1%, a stark underperformance compared to the industry’s 38.3% rise and the S&P 500’s 28.6% gain.
YTD Price Return Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What’s Holding AMAT Stock Back?
Several headwinds have slowed Applied Materials’ momentum. One significant factor has been the cyclical downturn in the semiconductor market, particularly in the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND memory segments. AMAT’s heavy exposure to these areas, which have seen delayed capital spending and weak pricing dynamics, has dampened revenue growth prospects.
Moreover, geopolitical tensions, especially concerning U.S.-China trade relations, have exacerbated the uncertainty. As one of Applied Materials’ key markets, China represents a significant portion of its revenues. Ongoing restrictions on exporting advanced technology to China have raised concerns about the company’s ability to maintain growth in this region.
The growing proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) has made the semiconductor equipment industry highly competitive. AMAT faces stiff competition from its peers like Lam Research, ASML Holdings and KLA Corporation, which are also making concerted efforts to capitalize on the current AI boom.
Macroeconomic challenges, including protracted inflationary pressure and still-high interest rates, have also contributed to broader market volatility, adding pressure to AMAT's stock.
AMAT’s Financial Resilience Amid Adversity
Despite the aforementioned challenges, Applied Materials has reported stable financials and demonstrated resilience in adapting to a challenging environment. In the most recently reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, AMAT’s revenues increased 5% year over year to $7.05 billion and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.
Non-GAAP earnings per share increased by 9% to $2.32 and exceeded the consensus mark by 6.4%. This performance underscores the company’s ability to navigate industry headwinds and maintain profitability.
Applied Materials’ gross margin of 47.5% in the fourth quarter, a 20-basis point increase from the year-ago quarter, highlights its operational efficiency despite facing margin pressures from investments in advanced technologies. The company’s management has expressed confidence in sustaining revenue growth through its robust product portfolio and strategic initiatives.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 and 2026 indicates continued growth for Applied Materials.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Applied Materials’ Technological Leadership Drives Growth
Applied Materials’ strategic focus on advanced semiconductor nodes positions it well in a fast-evolving industry. Revenues from advanced nodes exceeded $2.5 billion in FY2024, and management projects this figure to double by FY2025, fueled by demand in AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G.
The company’s diversification into advanced packaging technologies has also paid off, with revenues tripling over four years to $1.7 billion in FY2024. These technologies are critical for system-on-chip designs, ensuring AMAT’s relevance across industries.
Furthermore, initiatives like the EPIC platform and the Silicon Valley EPIC Center underscore Applied Materials’ dedication to supporting customer innovation while optimizing costs. These moves strengthen its position as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing.
Why Holding AMAT Stock Makes Sense
While near-term challenges such as geopolitical risks and market cyclicality persist, Applied Materials’ strong market position, discounted valuation and innovative capabilities make it a solid hold for long-term investors.
The company’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing technology and alignment with industry megatrends like AI and 5G suggest significant growth potential. Holding AMAT stock allows investors to benefit as these long-term trends unfold. Currently, AMAT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
