Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BrightSphere Investment Group is one of 871 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BrightSphere Investment Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BSIG has returned about 58.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 24.4% on average. This means that BrightSphere Investment Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.1%.
For CBRE Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BrightSphere Investment Group is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 51.6% so far this year, so BSIG is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, CBRE Group belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #157. The industry has moved +23.3% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BrightSphere Investment Group and CBRE Group as they could maintain their solid performance.