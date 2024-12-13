We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (KC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KC's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, KC has moved about 154.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 34.6%. This means that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amphenol (APH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 48.5% year-to-date.
For Amphenol, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 145 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 45.6% so far this year, meaning that KC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Amphenol falls under the Electronics - Connectors industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #23. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +47.4%.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Amphenol could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.