Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has K12 (LRN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
K12 is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 272 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 31.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, LRN has gained about 80.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 16.9%. This means that K12 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Interface (TILE - Free Report) . The stock has returned 108.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Interface's current year EPS has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, K12 is a member of the Schools industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.2% this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Interface belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +32.9% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track K12 and Interface. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.