Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Abercrombie & Fitch is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ANF has gained about 55.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 34.5% on average. This means that Abercrombie & Fitch is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 65.9%.
For Dutch Bros, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 39.8% this year, meaning that ANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Dutch Bros, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #131. The industry has moved +9.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Abercrombie & Fitch and Dutch Bros. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.